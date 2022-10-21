Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,837 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

