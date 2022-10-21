Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.08.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,304 shares of company stock worth $21,513,989. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cloudflare by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Cloudflare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

