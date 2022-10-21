Clear Street Markets LLC Reduces Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.55.

NYSE:LHX opened at $239.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.65 and its 200 day moving average is $234.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,058 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

