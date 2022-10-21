Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 603.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.95.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $201.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.82 and a 200 day moving average of $242.74.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

