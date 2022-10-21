Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 398.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 64.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Humana by 17.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 1,822.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 37.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $505.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $492.48 and a 200 day moving average of $469.42. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $514.98.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

