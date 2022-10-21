Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $89,000 in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 120,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after buying an additional 389,840 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after buying an additional 108,500 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 932,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 533,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 110,489 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

