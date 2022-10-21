Clear Street Markets LLC Has $86,000 Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 59,900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCH. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $712,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 28,550.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Price Performance

ARCH stock opened at $134.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.89. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.54 and a 1 year high of $183.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $19.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.86 by ($2.56). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.00 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 126.97% and a net margin of 29.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 52.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Resources news, Director James N. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.10 per share, with a total value of $123,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at $396,874.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James N. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.10 per share, with a total value of $123,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,874.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Arch Resources from $221.00 to $214.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

