Citigroup Trims Workiva (NYSE:WK) Target Price to $85.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Workiva Stock Performance

NYSE:WK opened at $72.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.25. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

