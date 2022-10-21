Citigroup Trims monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Target Price to $135.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MNDY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on monday.com from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.69.

monday.com stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.76. monday.com has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.50.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that monday.com will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in monday.com by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,816 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 937.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,075,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,129,000 after buying an additional 1,875,846 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 15.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,765,000 after buying an additional 199,048 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,997,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,056,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

