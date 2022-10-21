Citigroup Lowers Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $36.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PEGA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Macquarie lowered Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $131.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $81,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 461.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 66.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 22.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.