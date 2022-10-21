Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 29,011 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.5% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,129 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ABT traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $94.50. The company had a trading volume of 163,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.62 and its 200 day moving average is $109.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ABT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.