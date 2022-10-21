Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Cigna by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 7.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Cigna by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CI opened at $294.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.92. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $300.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,953 shares of company stock worth $6,104,671. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

