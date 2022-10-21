Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $80,640.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIEN. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in Ciena by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

