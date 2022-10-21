CIBC Cuts Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$10.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.50.

Martinrea International Stock Down 1.7 %

TSE:MRE opened at C$8.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$7.43 and a one year high of C$11.96. The company has a market cap of C$691.33 million and a PE ratio of 28.67.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

