CIBC Cuts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$35.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on H. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hydro One to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$35.22.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at C$31.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.78. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$29.13 and a 52 week high of C$36.44.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

