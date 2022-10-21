Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.9 %

CHD stock opened at $72.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.51. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,727,000 after acquiring an additional 73,507 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after buying an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,528,000 after buying an additional 60,725 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,995,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,226,000 after buying an additional 128,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,905,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

