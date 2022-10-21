Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,500.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,503.00 to $1,708.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,834.73.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,536.20 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,895.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,610.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,475.00.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

