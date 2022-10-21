Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $70.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 1.9 %

CDAY stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.37 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.40 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,341,000 after purchasing an additional 115,168 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 22.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,243 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $366,250,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.