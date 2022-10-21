CentralNic Group’s (CNIC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on the stock.

CNIC opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.58) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.80. CentralNic Group has a 12 month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.78 ($1.86). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.69. The stock has a market cap of £376.70 million and a P/E ratio of 6,525.00.

In other CentralNic Group news, insider Donald Baladasan sold 358,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £440,552.79 ($532,325.75). In other news, insider Max Royde bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £16,660 ($20,130.50). Also, insider Donald Baladasan sold 358,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49), for a total value of £440,552.79 ($532,325.75). In the last quarter, insiders bought 55,617 shares of company stock worth $6,381,943 and sold 733,604 shares worth $87,994,154.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

