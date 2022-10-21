Celer Network (CELR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.98 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $97.98 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

