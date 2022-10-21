Casper Trading 25.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, Casper has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $468.27 million and approximately $28.78 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,239.70 or 0.27597993 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,231,012,611 coins and its circulating supply is 10,437,868,577 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,230,427,498 with 10,437,324,785 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04294793 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $24,930,483.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

