Casper Hits Market Cap of $498.10 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Casper has a total market cap of $498.10 million and $38.11 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 36% higher against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,314.47 or 0.27738081 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010833 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,232,178,265 coins and its circulating supply is 10,438,951,911 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,230,427,498 with 10,437,324,785 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04294793 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $24,930,483.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.