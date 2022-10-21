CashBackPro (CBP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,093.00

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $189.26 million and approximately $3,093.00 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00009743 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official website is cashbackpro.net. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @ComBoxTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 1.84267487 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $13,642.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cashbackpro.net/.”

