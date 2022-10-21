Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BRBR opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

