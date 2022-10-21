Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 481.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 75,191 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 614,164 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWBI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 3.5 %

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $89,582.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,959.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $15.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $130.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.81%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

