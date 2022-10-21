Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 131,100 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,100 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of IonQ worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in IonQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IonQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IonQ to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

IonQ Stock Performance

In related news, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $27,667.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 244,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,370.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $39,467.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,399.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 5,086 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $27,667.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 244,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,370.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,819 shares of company stock worth $107,815. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,470.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%.

IonQ Profile

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.