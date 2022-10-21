Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 246.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.13 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average is $69.18.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

