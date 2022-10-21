Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Price Performance

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Intel stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

