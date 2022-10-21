Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 1,935 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,613,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $65,509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $49,315,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 237.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,410,000 after buying an additional 391,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 3.7 %

CF Industries stock opened at $104.42 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

