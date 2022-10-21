Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 1,563 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $41,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Essential Utilities by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $2,140,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.287 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

