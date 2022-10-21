Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $520.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $435.08 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $522.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.90. The company has a market capitalization of $487.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

