CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO) Director Stephen Andrew Snyder Sells 1,125 Shares

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,125 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $28,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $31,662.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stephen Andrew Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 18th, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 2,925 shares of CareCloud stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $73,154.25.
- On Thursday, October 6th, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,600 shares of CareCloud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $40,000.00.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,483 shares of CareCloud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $37,089.83.
CareCloud Price Performance
MTBCO stock remained flat at $25.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $27.45.
CareCloud Dividend Announcement
CareCloud Company Profile
CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareCloud (MTBCO)
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.