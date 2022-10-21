CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO) Director Stephen Andrew Snyder Sells 1,125 Shares

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,125 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $28,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $31,662.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Andrew Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 2,925 shares of CareCloud stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $73,154.25.

On Thursday, October 6th, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,600 shares of CareCloud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $40,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,483 shares of CareCloud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $37,089.83.

CareCloud Price Performance

MTBCO stock remained flat at $25.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $27.45.

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

CareCloud Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.1823 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

