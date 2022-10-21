Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.60

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.60 and last traded at $71.95, with a volume of 16933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

