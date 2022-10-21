Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CRLFF opened at $6.18 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $7.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CRLFF. CIBC began coverage on Cardinal Energy in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

