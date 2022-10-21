Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $11.49 billion and approximately $534.96 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,278.51 or 0.06730597 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00031198 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00078014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058476 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00024968 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,045,020,830 coins and its circulating supply is 34,299,873,039 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

