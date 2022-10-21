Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 15,944 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,974 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $184.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

