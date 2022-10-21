Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSIQ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.25.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.38. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $47.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

