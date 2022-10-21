Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $16.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLUG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.
Plug Power Stock Performance
Plug Power stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. 622,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,404,782. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,858,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,053,000 after acquiring an additional 195,333 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Plug Power by 740.0% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 1,142.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Plug Power by 22.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.
About Plug Power
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plug Power (PLUG)
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.