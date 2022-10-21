Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $16.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLUG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Plug Power stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. 622,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,404,782. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,858,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,053,000 after acquiring an additional 195,333 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Plug Power by 740.0% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 1,142.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Plug Power by 22.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

