BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives $228.75 Average PT from Analysts

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BTGOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

BT Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $1.40 on Friday. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

