Bryan Deneve Purchases 1,200 Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 1,200 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$52,560.

Bryan Deneve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Bryan Deneve sold 500 shares of Capital Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.62, for a total transaction of C$24,310.00.

CPX opened at C$42.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.42. Capital Power Co. has a 12-month low of C$36.65 and a 12-month high of C$51.90. The firm has a market cap of C$4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$657.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 2.9399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power to C$57.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.90.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

