Brokerages Set Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) PT at GBX 221.63

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 221.63 ($2.68).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Insider Activity at Virgin Money UK

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £46,200 ($55,824.07).

Virgin Money UK Trading Down 2.4 %

About Virgin Money UK

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 125.23 ($1.51) on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.64). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.38. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.70.

(Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.