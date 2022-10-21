Brokerages Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Target Price at $28.58

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schneider National by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 55.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

