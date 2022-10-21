Brokerages Set Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target at $16.25

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

LIND has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Insider Activity at Lindblad Expeditions

In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,935.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $90.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.