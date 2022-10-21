Brokerages Set Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target at $16.25

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.
LIND has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,935.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of LIND stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $90.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
