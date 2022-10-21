Brokerages Set Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) PT at GBX 709.50

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 682 ($8.24).

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUTO. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($7.97) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.20) to GBX 528 ($6.38) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.40) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, October 14th.

LON AUTO opened at GBX 493.50 ($5.96) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 599.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 595.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 1,993.08. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 488.70 ($5.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.08).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

