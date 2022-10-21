BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 510 by UBS Group

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 510 ($6.16) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 207.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

Shares of BP.B stock opened at GBX 166 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £33.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.32. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a one year low of GBX 162 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 193 ($2.33). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 174.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 174.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

