BNB (BNB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.03 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, BNB has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $43.03 billion and approximately $625.12 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $268.94 or 0.01410530 BTC on exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,981,008 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 161,001,128.87080464. The last known price of BNB is 268.27982755 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1129 active market(s) with $527,562,763.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.