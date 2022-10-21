BNB (BNB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.03 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, BNB has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $43.03 billion and approximately $625.12 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $268.94 or 0.01410530 BTC on exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,981,008 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 161,001,128.87080464. The last known price of BNB is 268.27982755 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1129 active market(s) with $527,562,763.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
