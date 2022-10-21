BlueArk Price Tops $0.0018 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. BlueArk has a market cap of $59.13 million and $4.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlueArk has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,057.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.36 or 0.00558107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00245397 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00052240 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00059874 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BlueArk

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00182073 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

