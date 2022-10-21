Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BX stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.71. Blackstone has a one year low of $79.54 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,174,777 shares of company stock valued at $87,165,545. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

