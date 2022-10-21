Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells $137,004.00 in Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40.
- On Monday, October 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32.
- On Thursday, August 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00.
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00.
Blackstone Stock Performance
NYSE BX traded down $3.70 on Thursday, hitting $84.04. 7,774,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,613,340. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.82. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $153.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.04.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
