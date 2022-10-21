Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells $137,004.00 in Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone alerts:

On Wednesday, October 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40.

On Monday, October 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32.

On Thursday, August 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX traded down $3.70 on Thursday, hitting $84.04. 7,774,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,613,340. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.82. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $153.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.04.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.