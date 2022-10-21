BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.76

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKT. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.